Brunei dollar to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Icelandic krónas is currently 102.619 today, reflecting a 0.735% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.084% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 104.125 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 101.630 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.502% increase in value.