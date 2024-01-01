Icelandic krónas to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert ISK to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
657.71 kgs

1.000 ISK = 0.6577 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:57
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Kyrgystani Som
1 ISK0.65771 KGS
5 ISK3.28857 KGS
10 ISK6.57713 KGS
20 ISK13.15426 KGS
50 ISK32.88565 KGS
100 ISK65.77130 KGS
250 ISK164.42825 KGS
500 ISK328.85650 KGS
1000 ISK657.71300 KGS
2000 ISK1,315.42600 KGS
5000 ISK3,288.56500 KGS
10000 ISK6,577.13000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Icelandic Króna
1 KGS1.52042 ISK
5 KGS7.60210 ISK
10 KGS15.20420 ISK
20 KGS30.40840 ISK
50 KGS76.02100 ISK
100 KGS152.04200 ISK
250 KGS380.10500 ISK
500 KGS760.21000 ISK
1000 KGS1,520.42000 ISK
2000 KGS3,040.84000 ISK
5000 KGS7,602.10000 ISK
10000 KGS15,204.20000 ISK