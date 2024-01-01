Icelandic krónas to Nigerian nairas today

Convert ISK to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
11,075.90 ngn

1.000 ISK = 11.08 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:01
Wise

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Nigerian Naira
1 ISK11.07590 NGN
5 ISK55.37950 NGN
10 ISK110.75900 NGN
20 ISK221.51800 NGN
50 ISK553.79500 NGN
100 ISK1,107.59000 NGN
250 ISK2,768.97500 NGN
500 ISK5,537.95000 NGN
1000 ISK11,075.90000 NGN
2000 ISK22,151.80000 NGN
5000 ISK55,379.50000 NGN
10000 ISK110,759.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Icelandic Króna
1 NGN0.09029 ISK
5 NGN0.45143 ISK
10 NGN0.90286 ISK
20 NGN1.80573 ISK
50 NGN4.51432 ISK
100 NGN9.02864 ISK
250 NGN22.57160 ISK
500 NGN45.14320 ISK
1000 NGN90.28640 ISK
2000 NGN180.57280 ISK
5000 NGN451.43200 ISK
10000 NGN902.86400 ISK