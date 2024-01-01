Icelandic krónas to Thai bahts today

Convert ISK to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
264.89 thb

1.000 ISK = 0.2649 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7561.4731.6580.96818.21
1 GBP1.1711.278106.221.7241.9411.13421.313
1 USD0.9160.782183.0981.3481.5180.88716.673
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Thai Baht
1 ISK0.26489 THB
5 ISK1.32443 THB
10 ISK2.64886 THB
20 ISK5.29772 THB
50 ISK13.24430 THB
100 ISK26.48860 THB
250 ISK66.22150 THB
500 ISK132.44300 THB
1000 ISK264.88600 THB
2000 ISK529.77200 THB
5000 ISK1,324.43000 THB
10000 ISK2,648.86000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Icelandic Króna
1 THB3.77521 ISK
5 THB18.87605 ISK
10 THB37.75210 ISK
20 THB75.50420 ISK
50 THB188.76050 ISK
100 THB377.52100 ISK
250 THB943.80250 ISK
500 THB1,887.60500 ISK
1000 THB3,775.21000 ISK
2000 THB7,550.42000 ISK
5000 THB18,876.05000 ISK
10000 THB37,752.10000 ISK