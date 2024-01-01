Icelandic krónas to Moldovan leus today

Convert ISK to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
130.21 mdl

1.000 ISK = 0.1302 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7621.4731.6580.96818.217
1 GBP1.1711.278106.2361.7241.9411.13321.323
1 USD0.9160.782183.1081.3491.5180.88716.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Moldovan Leu
1 ISK0.13021 MDL
5 ISK0.65105 MDL
10 ISK1.30210 MDL
20 ISK2.60420 MDL
50 ISK6.51050 MDL
100 ISK13.02100 MDL
250 ISK32.55250 MDL
500 ISK65.10500 MDL
1000 ISK130.21000 MDL
2000 ISK260.42000 MDL
5000 ISK651.05000 MDL
10000 ISK1,302.10000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Icelandic Króna
1 MDL7.67988 ISK
5 MDL38.39940 ISK
10 MDL76.79880 ISK
20 MDL153.59760 ISK
50 MDL383.99400 ISK
100 MDL767.98800 ISK
250 MDL1,919.97000 ISK
500 MDL3,839.94000 ISK
1000 MDL7,679.88000 ISK
2000 MDL15,359.76000 ISK
5000 MDL38,399.40000 ISK
10000 MDL76,798.80000 ISK