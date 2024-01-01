Icelandic krónas to Laotian kips today

Convert ISK to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
153,960 lak

1.000 ISK = 154.0 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3491.5180.7821.64418.714
1 EUR1.09211.4631.4731.6580.8541.79520.438
1 SGD0.7460.68311.0061.1330.5841.22713.966
1 CAD0.7420.6790.99411.1260.581.21913.876

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Laotian Kip
1 ISK153.96000 LAK
5 ISK769.80000 LAK
10 ISK1,539.60000 LAK
20 ISK3,079.20000 LAK
50 ISK7,698.00000 LAK
100 ISK15,396.00000 LAK
250 ISK38,490.00000 LAK
500 ISK76,980.00000 LAK
1000 ISK153,960.00000 LAK
2000 ISK307,920.00000 LAK
5000 ISK769,800.00000 LAK
10000 ISK1,539,600.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Icelandic Króna
1 LAK0.00650 ISK
5 LAK0.03248 ISK
10 LAK0.06495 ISK
20 LAK0.12990 ISK
50 LAK0.32476 ISK
100 LAK0.64952 ISK
250 LAK1.62379 ISK
500 LAK3.24759 ISK
1000 LAK6.49518 ISK
2000 LAK12.99036 ISK
5000 LAK32.47590 ISK
10000 LAK64.95180 ISK