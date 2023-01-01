5 Laotian kips to Icelandic krónas

Convert LAK to ISK at the real exchange rate

5 lak
0.03 isk

1.00000 LAK = 0.00678 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:37
How to convert Laotian kips to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Icelandic Króna
1 LAK0.00678 ISK
5 LAK0.03389 ISK
10 LAK0.06778 ISK
20 LAK0.13556 ISK
50 LAK0.33889 ISK
100 LAK0.67779 ISK
250 LAK1.69447 ISK
500 LAK3.38894 ISK
1000 LAK6.77787 ISK
2000 LAK13.55574 ISK
5000 LAK33.88935 ISK
10000 LAK67.77870 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Laotian Kip
1 ISK147.53900 LAK
5 ISK737.69500 LAK
10 ISK1475.39000 LAK
20 ISK2950.78000 LAK
50 ISK7376.95000 LAK
100 ISK14753.90000 LAK
250 ISK36884.75000 LAK
500 ISK73769.50000 LAK
1000 ISK147539.00000 LAK
2000 ISK295078.00000 LAK
5000 ISK737695.00000 LAK
10000 ISK1475390.00000 LAK