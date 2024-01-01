Icelandic krónas to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert ISK to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
5.75 shp

1.000 ISK = 0.005753 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7561.4731.6580.96818.21
1 GBP1.1711.278106.221.7241.9411.13421.313
1 USD0.9160.782183.0981.3481.5180.88716.673
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Saint Helena Pound
1 ISK0.00575 SHP
5 ISK0.02876 SHP
10 ISK0.05753 SHP
20 ISK0.11506 SHP
50 ISK0.28765 SHP
100 ISK0.57530 SHP
250 ISK1.43825 SHP
500 ISK2.87649 SHP
1000 ISK5.75298 SHP
2000 ISK11.50596 SHP
5000 ISK28.76490 SHP
10000 ISK57.52980 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Icelandic Króna
1 SHP173.82300 ISK
5 SHP869.11500 ISK
10 SHP1,738.23000 ISK
20 SHP3,476.46000 ISK
50 SHP8,691.15000 ISK
100 SHP17,382.30000 ISK
250 SHP43,455.75000 ISK
500 SHP86,911.50000 ISK
1000 SHP173,823.00000 ISK
2000 SHP347,646.00000 ISK
5000 SHP869,115.00000 ISK
10000 SHP1,738,230.00000 ISK