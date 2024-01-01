Icelandic krónas to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert ISK to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
24,821.70 mnt

1.000 ISK = 24.82 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
How to convert Icelandic krónas to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mongolian Tugrik
1 ISK24.82170 MNT
5 ISK124.10850 MNT
10 ISK248.21700 MNT
20 ISK496.43400 MNT
50 ISK1,241.08500 MNT
100 ISK2,482.17000 MNT
250 ISK6,205.42500 MNT
500 ISK12,410.85000 MNT
1000 ISK24,821.70000 MNT
2000 ISK49,643.40000 MNT
5000 ISK124,108.50000 MNT
10000 ISK248,217.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Icelandic Króna
1 MNT0.04029 ISK
5 MNT0.20144 ISK
10 MNT0.40287 ISK
20 MNT0.80575 ISK
50 MNT2.01437 ISK
100 MNT4.02874 ISK
250 MNT10.07185 ISK
500 MNT20.14370 ISK
1000 MNT40.28740 ISK
2000 MNT80.57480 ISK
5000 MNT201.43700 ISK
10000 MNT402.87400 ISK