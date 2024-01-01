Icelandic krónas to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert ISK to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
27.00 aed

1.000 ISK = 0.02700 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:50
How to convert Icelandic krónas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ISK0.02700 AED
5 ISK0.13500 AED
10 ISK0.27000 AED
20 ISK0.54001 AED
50 ISK1.35002 AED
100 ISK2.70004 AED
250 ISK6.75010 AED
500 ISK13.50020 AED
1000 ISK27.00040 AED
2000 ISK54.00080 AED
5000 ISK135.00200 AED
10000 ISK270.00400 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Icelandic Króna
1 AED37.03640 ISK
5 AED185.18200 ISK
10 AED370.36400 ISK
20 AED740.72800 ISK
50 AED1,851.82000 ISK
100 AED3,703.64000 ISK
250 AED9,259.10000 ISK
500 AED18,518.20000 ISK
1000 AED37,036.40000 ISK
2000 AED74,072.80000 ISK
5000 AED185,182.00000 ISK
10000 AED370,364.00000 ISK