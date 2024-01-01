Jordanian Dinar (JOD)

Currency name

Jordanian Dinar

JD

JOD exchange rates

 USD CAD SGD ZAR EUR GBP AED AUD
From JOD1.41093 1.95732 1.87182 25.79940 1.29319 1.10186 5.18236 2.16684
To JOD0.70875 0.51090 0.53424 0.03876 0.77328 0.90755 0.19296 0.46150

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Jordanian dinar Exchange Rates