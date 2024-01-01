Jordanian dinars to Maldivian rufiyaas today

1,000 jod
21,453.30 mvr

JD1.000 JOD = MVR21.45 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.768821.7688
Low21.434121.4341
Average21.512821.5822
Change-0.16%-0.13%
1 JOD to MVR stats

The performance of JOD to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.7688 and a 30 day low of 21.4341. This means the 30 day average was 21.5128. The change for JOD to MVR was -0.16.

The performance of JOD to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.7688 and a 90 day low of 21.4341. This means the 90 day average was 21.5822. The change for JOD to MVR was -0.13.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 JOD21.45330 MVR
5 JOD107.26650 MVR
10 JOD214.53300 MVR
20 JOD429.06600 MVR
50 JOD1,072.66500 MVR
100 JOD2,145.33000 MVR
250 JOD5,363.32500 MVR
500 JOD10,726.65000 MVR
1000 JOD21,453.30000 MVR
2000 JOD42,906.60000 MVR
5000 JOD107,266.50000 MVR
10000 JOD214,533.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Jordanian Dinar
1 MVR0.04661 JOD
5 MVR0.23307 JOD
10 MVR0.46613 JOD
20 MVR0.93226 JOD
50 MVR2.33065 JOD
100 MVR4.66130 JOD
250 MVR11.65325 JOD
500 MVR23.30650 JOD
1000 MVR46.61300 JOD
2000 MVR93.22600 JOD
5000 MVR233.06500 JOD
10000 MVR466.13000 JOD