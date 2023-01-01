100 Maldivian rufiyaas to Jordanian dinars

Convert MVR to JOD at the real exchange rate

100 mvr
4.586 jod

1.00000 MVR = 0.04586 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:19 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MVR to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 JOD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046387.09141.434531.659870.9648518.914
1GBP1.1532711.20675100.4471.654511.914411.1127321.8144
1USD0.955750.828672183.23751.371051.586420.9221518.077
1INR0.01148220.009955510.012013810.01647150.0190590.01107850.217174

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Jordanian Dinar
1 MVR0.04586 JOD
5 MVR0.22930 JOD
10 MVR0.45860 JOD
20 MVR0.91721 JOD
50 MVR2.29302 JOD
100 MVR4.58603 JOD
250 MVR11.46508 JOD
500 MVR22.93015 JOD
1000 MVR45.86030 JOD
2000 MVR91.72060 JOD
5000 MVR229.30150 JOD
10000 MVR458.60300 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 JOD21.80540 MVR
5 JOD109.02700 MVR
10 JOD218.05400 MVR
20 JOD436.10800 MVR
50 JOD1090.27000 MVR
100 JOD2180.54000 MVR
250 JOD5451.35000 MVR
500 JOD10902.70000 MVR
1000 JOD21805.40000 MVR
2000 JOD43610.80000 MVR
5000 JOD109027.00000 MVR
10000 JOD218054.00000 MVR