10 Jordanian dinars to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert JOD to MVR at the real exchange rate

10 jod
217.53 mvr

1.000 JOD = 21.75 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6341.4651.6550.96917.793
1 GBP1.17111.242103.7951.7151.9381.13520.836
1 USD0.9430.805183.5541.3811.560.91316.773
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 JOD21.75310 MVR
5 JOD108.76550 MVR
10 JOD217.53100 MVR
20 JOD435.06200 MVR
50 JOD1,087.65500 MVR
100 JOD2,175.31000 MVR
250 JOD5,438.27500 MVR
500 JOD10,876.55000 MVR
1000 JOD21,753.10000 MVR
2000 JOD43,506.20000 MVR
5000 JOD108,765.50000 MVR
10000 JOD217,531.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Jordanian Dinar
1 MVR0.04597 JOD
5 MVR0.22985 JOD
10 MVR0.45970 JOD
20 MVR0.91941 JOD
50 MVR2.29852 JOD
100 MVR4.59704 JOD
250 MVR11.49260 JOD
500 MVR22.98520 JOD
1000 MVR45.97040 JOD
2000 MVR91.94080 JOD
5000 MVR229.85200 JOD
10000 MVR459.70400 JOD