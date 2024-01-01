Jordanian dinars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert JOD to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
5,182.36 aed

JD1.000 JOD = د.إ5.182 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.18355.1835
Low5.17945.1794
Average5.18215.1818
Change-0.00%0.02%
View full history

1 JOD to AED stats

The performance of JOD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1835 and a 30 day low of 5.1794. This means the 30 day average was 5.1821. The change for JOD to AED was -0.00.

The performance of JOD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.1835 and a 90 day low of 5.1794. This means the 90 day average was 5.1818. The change for JOD to AED was 0.02.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 JOD5.18236 AED
5 JOD25.91180 AED
10 JOD51.82360 AED
20 JOD103.64720 AED
50 JOD259.11800 AED
100 JOD518.23600 AED
250 JOD1,295.59000 AED
500 JOD2,591.18000 AED
1000 JOD5,182.36000 AED
2000 JOD10,364.72000 AED
5000 JOD25,911.80000 AED
10000 JOD51,823.60000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Jordanian Dinar
1 AED0.19296 JOD
5 AED0.96481 JOD
10 AED1.92962 JOD
20 AED3.85924 JOD
50 AED9.64810 JOD
100 AED19.29620 JOD
250 AED48.24050 JOD
500 AED96.48100 JOD
1000 AED192.96200 JOD
2000 AED385.92400 JOD
5000 AED964.81000 JOD
10000 AED1,929.62000 JOD