500 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Jordanian dinars

500 aed
96.517 jod

1.00000 AED = 0.19303 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:49 UTC
AED to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 JOD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86731.056287.8231.436171.651220.9674518.4195
1GBP1.15311.2178101.261.65591.903851.1154721.2377
1USD0.94680.821153183.151.359751.563350.9159517.4394
1INR0.01138650.009875560.012026510.0163530.01880160.01101560.209734

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Jordanian Dinar
1 AED0.19303 JOD
5 AED0.96517 JOD
10 AED1.93033 JOD
20 AED3.86066 JOD
50 AED9.65165 JOD
100 AED19.30330 JOD
250 AED48.25825 JOD
500 AED96.51650 JOD
1000 AED193.03300 JOD
2000 AED386.06600 JOD
5000 AED965.16500 JOD
10000 AED1930.33000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 JOD5.18047 AED
5 JOD25.90235 AED
10 JOD51.80470 AED
20 JOD103.60940 AED
50 JOD259.02350 AED
100 JOD518.04700 AED
250 JOD1295.11750 AED
500 JOD2590.23500 AED
1000 JOD5180.47000 AED
2000 JOD10360.94000 AED
5000 JOD25902.35000 AED
10000 JOD51804.70000 AED