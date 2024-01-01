1 thousand Jordanian dinars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert JOD to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
5,180.49 aed

1.000 JOD = 5.180 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6411.4651.6550.96917.767
1 GBP1.17111.243103.821.7161.9381.13520.81
1 USD0.9420.805183.5371.3811.560.91316.744
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 JOD5.18049 AED
5 JOD25.90245 AED
10 JOD51.80490 AED
20 JOD103.60980 AED
50 JOD259.02450 AED
100 JOD518.04900 AED
250 JOD1,295.12250 AED
500 JOD2,590.24500 AED
1000 JOD5,180.49000 AED
2000 JOD10,360.98000 AED
5000 JOD25,902.45000 AED
10000 JOD51,804.90000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Jordanian Dinar
1 AED0.19303 JOD
5 AED0.96516 JOD
10 AED1.93032 JOD
20 AED3.86064 JOD
50 AED9.65160 JOD
100 AED19.30320 JOD
250 AED48.25800 JOD
500 AED96.51600 JOD
1000 AED193.03200 JOD
2000 AED386.06400 JOD
5000 AED965.16000 JOD
10000 AED1,930.32000 JOD