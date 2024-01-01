Jordanian dinars to Canadian dollars today

Convert JOD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
1,957.32 cad

JD1.000 JOD = C$1.957 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.95891.9589
Low1.92161.9181
Average1.93791.9327
Change1.69%1.50%
1 JOD to CAD stats

The performance of JOD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9589 and a 30 day low of 1.9216. This means the 30 day average was 1.9379. The change for JOD to CAD was 1.69.

The performance of JOD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9589 and a 90 day low of 1.9181. This means the 90 day average was 1.9327. The change for JOD to CAD was 1.50.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 JOD1.95732 CAD
5 JOD9.78660 CAD
10 JOD19.57320 CAD
20 JOD39.14640 CAD
50 JOD97.86600 CAD
100 JOD195.73200 CAD
250 JOD489.33000 CAD
500 JOD978.66000 CAD
1000 JOD1,957.32000 CAD
2000 JOD3,914.64000 CAD
5000 JOD9,786.60000 CAD
10000 JOD19,573.20000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 CAD0.51090 JOD
5 CAD2.55452 JOD
10 CAD5.10903 JOD
20 CAD10.21806 JOD
50 CAD25.54515 JOD
100 CAD51.09030 JOD
250 CAD127.72575 JOD
500 CAD255.45150 JOD
1000 CAD510.90300 JOD
2000 CAD1,021.80600 JOD
5000 CAD2,554.51500 JOD
10000 CAD5,109.03000 JOD