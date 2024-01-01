Jordanian dinars to Singapore dollars today

Convert JOD to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
1,871.82 sgd

JD1.000 JOD = S$1.872 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.90531.9167
Low1.87181.8718
Average1.89461.9028
Change-1.61%-1.84%
1 JOD to SGD stats

The performance of JOD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9053 and a 30 day low of 1.8718. This means the 30 day average was 1.8946. The change for JOD to SGD was -1.61.

The performance of JOD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9167 and a 90 day low of 1.8718. This means the 90 day average was 1.9028. The change for JOD to SGD was -1.84.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 JOD1.87182 SGD
5 JOD9.35910 SGD
10 JOD18.71820 SGD
20 JOD37.43640 SGD
50 JOD93.59100 SGD
100 JOD187.18200 SGD
250 JOD467.95500 SGD
500 JOD935.91000 SGD
1000 JOD1,871.82000 SGD
2000 JOD3,743.64000 SGD
5000 JOD9,359.10000 SGD
10000 JOD18,718.20000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 SGD0.53424 JOD
5 SGD2.67120 JOD
10 SGD5.34240 JOD
20 SGD10.68480 JOD
50 SGD26.71200 JOD
100 SGD53.42400 JOD
250 SGD133.56000 JOD
500 SGD267.12000 JOD
1000 SGD534.24000 JOD
2000 SGD1,068.48000 JOD
5000 SGD2,671.20000 JOD
10000 SGD5,342.40000 JOD