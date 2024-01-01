Jordanian dinars to Australian dollars today

Convert JOD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
2,166.84 aud

JD1.000 JOD = A$2.167 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.17342.1734
Low2.07962.0796
Average2.11942.1225
Change3.65%1.74%
View full history

1 JOD to AUD stats

The performance of JOD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1734 and a 30 day low of 2.0796. This means the 30 day average was 2.1194. The change for JOD to AUD was 3.65.

The performance of JOD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1734 and a 90 day low of 2.0796. This means the 90 day average was 2.1225. The change for JOD to AUD was 1.74.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 JOD2.16684 AUD
5 JOD10.83420 AUD
10 JOD21.66840 AUD
20 JOD43.33680 AUD
50 JOD108.34200 AUD
100 JOD216.68400 AUD
250 JOD541.71000 AUD
500 JOD1,083.42000 AUD
1000 JOD2,166.84000 AUD
2000 JOD4,333.68000 AUD
5000 JOD10,834.20000 AUD
10000 JOD21,668.40000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 AUD0.46150 JOD
5 AUD2.30752 JOD
10 AUD4.61503 JOD
20 AUD9.23006 JOD
50 AUD23.07515 JOD
100 AUD46.15030 JOD
250 AUD115.37575 JOD
500 AUD230.75150 JOD
1000 AUD461.50300 JOD
2000 AUD923.00600 JOD
5000 AUD2,307.51500 JOD
10000 AUD4,615.03000 JOD