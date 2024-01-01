Jordanian dinars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert JOD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
425,728 lkr

JD1.000 JOD = Sr425.7 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High429.1990431.1300
Low425.7280419.7070
Average427.5138426.6217
Change-0.81%1.43%
View full history

1 JOD to LKR stats

The performance of JOD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 429.1990 and a 30 day low of 425.7280. This means the 30 day average was 427.5138. The change for JOD to LKR was -0.81.

The performance of JOD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 431.1300 and a 90 day low of 419.7070. This means the 90 day average was 426.6217. The change for JOD to LKR was 1.43.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 JOD425.72800 LKR
5 JOD2,128.64000 LKR
10 JOD4,257.28000 LKR
20 JOD8,514.56000 LKR
50 JOD21,286.40000 LKR
100 JOD42,572.80000 LKR
250 JOD106,432.00000 LKR
500 JOD212,864.00000 LKR
1000 JOD425,728.00000 LKR
2000 JOD851,456.00000 LKR
5000 JOD2,128,640.00000 LKR
10000 JOD4,257,280.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Jordanian Dinar
1 LKR0.00235 JOD
5 LKR0.01174 JOD
10 LKR0.02349 JOD
20 LKR0.04698 JOD
50 LKR0.11745 JOD
100 LKR0.23489 JOD
250 LKR0.58723 JOD
500 LKR1.17446 JOD
1000 LKR2.34892 JOD
2000 LKR4.69784 JOD
5000 LKR11.74460 JOD
10000 LKR23.48920 JOD