50 Jordanian dinars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert JOD to LKR at the real exchange rate

50 jod
21,076.65 lkr

1.000 JOD = 421.5 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6731.4651.6540.96917.793
1 GBP1.17111.242103.8381.7151.9371.13520.836
1 USD0.9430.805183.5751.3811.5590.91316.77
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 JOD421.53300 LKR
5 JOD2,107.66500 LKR
10 JOD4,215.33000 LKR
20 JOD8,430.66000 LKR
50 JOD21,076.65000 LKR
100 JOD42,153.30000 LKR
250 JOD105,383.25000 LKR
500 JOD210,766.50000 LKR
1000 JOD421,533.00000 LKR
2000 JOD843,066.00000 LKR
5000 JOD2,107,665.00000 LKR
10000 JOD4,215,330.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Jordanian Dinar
1 LKR0.00237 JOD
5 LKR0.01186 JOD
10 LKR0.02372 JOD
20 LKR0.04745 JOD
50 LKR0.11861 JOD
100 LKR0.23723 JOD
250 LKR0.59307 JOD
500 LKR1.18615 JOD
1000 LKR2.37229 JOD
2000 LKR4.74458 JOD
5000 LKR11.86145 JOD
10000 LKR23.72290 JOD