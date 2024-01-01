Jordanian dinars to Swiss francs today

Convert JOD to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
1,210.44 chf

JD1.000 JOD = SFr.1.210 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.26881.2909
Low1.21041.2104
Average1.25201.2649
Change-4.23%-5.37%
1 JOD to CHF stats

The performance of JOD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2688 and a 30 day low of 1.2104. This means the 30 day average was 1.2520. The change for JOD to CHF was -4.23.

The performance of JOD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2909 and a 90 day low of 1.2104. This means the 90 day average was 1.2649. The change for JOD to CHF was -5.37.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 JOD1.21044 CHF
5 JOD6.05220 CHF
10 JOD12.10440 CHF
20 JOD24.20880 CHF
50 JOD60.52200 CHF
100 JOD121.04400 CHF
250 JOD302.61000 CHF
500 JOD605.22000 CHF
1000 JOD1,210.44000 CHF
2000 JOD2,420.88000 CHF
5000 JOD6,052.20000 CHF
10000 JOD12,104.40000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Jordanian Dinar
1 CHF0.82615 JOD
5 CHF4.13073 JOD
10 CHF8.26145 JOD
20 CHF16.52290 JOD
50 CHF41.30725 JOD
100 CHF82.61450 JOD
250 CHF206.53625 JOD
500 CHF413.07250 JOD
1000 CHF826.14500 JOD
2000 CHF1,652.29000 JOD
5000 CHF4,130.72500 JOD
10000 CHF8,261.45000 JOD