Jordanian dinars to Swiss francs today

Convert JOD to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
1,251.30 chf

1.000 JOD = 1.251 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:39
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3491.3418.7120.9160.7823.6731.519
1 CAD0.74110.99313.8710.6790.582.7221.126
1 SGD0.7461.007113.9660.6830.5842.7411.134
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.07210.0490.0420.1960.081

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 JOD1.25130 CHF
5 JOD6.25650 CHF
10 JOD12.51300 CHF
20 JOD25.02600 CHF
50 JOD62.56500 CHF
100 JOD125.13000 CHF
250 JOD312.82500 CHF
500 JOD625.65000 CHF
1000 JOD1,251.30000 CHF
2000 JOD2,502.60000 CHF
5000 JOD6,256.50000 CHF
10000 JOD12,513.00000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Jordanian Dinar
1 CHF0.79917 JOD
5 CHF3.99583 JOD
10 CHF7.99166 JOD
20 CHF15.98332 JOD
50 CHF39.95830 JOD
100 CHF79.91660 JOD
250 CHF199.79150 JOD
500 CHF399.58300 JOD
1000 CHF799.16600 JOD
2000 CHF1,598.33200 JOD
5000 CHF3,995.83000 JOD
10000 CHF7,991.66000 JOD