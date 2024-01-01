Jordanian dinars to Euros today

Convert JOD to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
1,291.73 eur

1.000 JOD = 1.292 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:41
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3491.3418.7110.9160.7823.6731.519
1 CAD0.74110.99313.8680.6790.582.7221.126
1 SGD0.7461.007113.9650.6830.5842.7411.134
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.07210.0490.0420.1960.081

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Euro
1 JOD1.29173 EUR
5 JOD6.45865 EUR
10 JOD12.91730 EUR
20 JOD25.83460 EUR
50 JOD64.58650 EUR
100 JOD129.17300 EUR
250 JOD322.93250 EUR
500 JOD645.86500 EUR
1000 JOD1,291.73000 EUR
2000 JOD2,583.46000 EUR
5000 JOD6,458.65000 EUR
10000 JOD12,917.30000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Jordanian Dinar
1 EUR0.77415 JOD
5 EUR3.87077 JOD
10 EUR7.74154 JOD
20 EUR15.48308 JOD
50 EUR38.70770 JOD
100 EUR77.41540 JOD
250 EUR193.53850 JOD
500 EUR387.07700 JOD
1000 EUR774.15400 JOD
2000 EUR1,548.30800 JOD
5000 EUR3,870.77000 JOD
10000 EUR7,741.54000 JOD