Jordanian dinars to Laotian kips today

Convert JOD to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
31,304,100 lak

JD1.000 JOD = ₭31,300 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31,309.200031,309.2000
Low31,127.900030,050.1000
Average31,248.536730,759.7367
Change0.54%3.96%
View full history

1 JOD to LAK stats

The performance of JOD to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31,309.2000 and a 30 day low of 31,127.9000. This means the 30 day average was 31,248.5367. The change for JOD to LAK was 0.54.

The performance of JOD to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31,309.2000 and a 90 day low of 30,050.1000. This means the 90 day average was 30,759.7367. The change for JOD to LAK was 3.96.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Laotian Kip
1 JOD31,304.10000 LAK
5 JOD156,520.50000 LAK
10 JOD313,041.00000 LAK
20 JOD626,082.00000 LAK
50 JOD1,565,205.00000 LAK
100 JOD3,130,410.00000 LAK
250 JOD7,826,025.00000 LAK
500 JOD15,652,050.00000 LAK
1000 JOD31,304,100.00000 LAK
2000 JOD62,608,200.00000 LAK
5000 JOD156,520,500.00000 LAK
10000 JOD313,041,000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Jordanian Dinar
1 LAK0.00003 JOD
5 LAK0.00016 JOD
10 LAK0.00032 JOD
20 LAK0.00064 JOD
50 LAK0.00160 JOD
100 LAK0.00319 JOD
250 LAK0.00799 JOD
500 LAK0.01597 JOD
1000 LAK0.03194 JOD
2000 LAK0.06389 JOD
5000 LAK0.15972 JOD
10000 LAK0.31945 JOD