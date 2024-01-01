Jordanian dinars to Turkish liras today

Convert JOD to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
46,873.70 try

JD1.000 JOD = TL46.87 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High46.873746.8737
Low46.033145.3821
Average46.536946.0325
Change1.80%2.99%
1 JOD to TRY stats

The performance of JOD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 46.8737 and a 30 day low of 46.0331. This means the 30 day average was 46.5369. The change for JOD to TRY was 1.80.

The performance of JOD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 46.8737 and a 90 day low of 45.3821. This means the 90 day average was 46.0325. The change for JOD to TRY was 2.99.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 JOD46.87370 TRY
5 JOD234.36850 TRY
10 JOD468.73700 TRY
20 JOD937.47400 TRY
50 JOD2,343.68500 TRY
100 JOD4,687.37000 TRY
250 JOD11,718.42500 TRY
500 JOD23,436.85000 TRY
1000 JOD46,873.70000 TRY
2000 JOD93,747.40000 TRY
5000 JOD234,368.50000 TRY
10000 JOD468,737.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Jordanian Dinar
1 TRY0.02133 JOD
5 TRY0.10667 JOD
10 TRY0.21334 JOD
20 TRY0.42668 JOD
50 TRY1.06670 JOD
100 TRY2.13339 JOD
250 TRY5.33348 JOD
500 TRY10.66695 JOD
1000 TRY21.33390 JOD
2000 TRY42.66780 JOD
5000 TRY106.66950 JOD
10000 TRY213.33900 JOD