Jordanian dinars to South Korean wons today

Convert JOD to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
1,916,130 krw

JD1.000 JOD = ₩1,916 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,961.46001,964.9800
Low1,916.13001,900.9700
Average1,946.98431,941.2191
Change-1.43%0.38%
1 JOD to KRW stats

The performance of JOD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,961.4600 and a 30 day low of 1,916.1300. This means the 30 day average was 1,946.9843. The change for JOD to KRW was -1.43.

The performance of JOD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,964.9800 and a 90 day low of 1,900.9700. This means the 90 day average was 1,941.2191. The change for JOD to KRW was 0.38.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

How to convert Jordanian dinars to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / South Korean Won
1 JOD1,916.13000 KRW
5 JOD9,580.65000 KRW
10 JOD19,161.30000 KRW
20 JOD38,322.60000 KRW
50 JOD95,806.50000 KRW
100 JOD191,613.00000 KRW
250 JOD479,032.50000 KRW
500 JOD958,065.00000 KRW
1000 JOD1,916,130.00000 KRW
2000 JOD3,832,260.00000 KRW
5000 JOD9,580,650.00000 KRW
10000 JOD19,161,300.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Jordanian Dinar
1 KRW0.00052 JOD
5 KRW0.00261 JOD
10 KRW0.00522 JOD
20 KRW0.01044 JOD
50 KRW0.02609 JOD
100 KRW0.05219 JOD
250 KRW0.13047 JOD
500 KRW0.26094 JOD
1000 KRW0.52188 JOD
2000 KRW1.04377 JOD
5000 KRW2.60942 JOD
10000 KRW5.21884 JOD
20000 KRW10.43768 JOD
30000 KRW15.65652 JOD
40000 KRW20.87536 JOD
50000 KRW26.09420 JOD