Jordanian dinars to South Korean wons today
Convert JOD to KRW at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 JOD to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1,961.4600
|1,964.9800
|Low
|1,916.1300
|1,900.9700
|Average
|1,946.9843
|1,941.2191
|Change
|-1.43%
|0.38%
|View full history
1 JOD to KRW stats
The performance of JOD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,961.4600 and a 30 day low of 1,916.1300. This means the 30 day average was 1,946.9843. The change for JOD to KRW was -1.43.
The performance of JOD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,964.9800 and a 90 day low of 1,900.9700. This means the 90 day average was 1,941.2191. The change for JOD to KRW was 0.38.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Jordanian dinars to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / South Korean Won
|1 JOD
|1,916.13000 KRW
|5 JOD
|9,580.65000 KRW
|10 JOD
|19,161.30000 KRW
|20 JOD
|38,322.60000 KRW
|50 JOD
|95,806.50000 KRW
|100 JOD
|191,613.00000 KRW
|250 JOD
|479,032.50000 KRW
|500 JOD
|958,065.00000 KRW
|1000 JOD
|1,916,130.00000 KRW
|2000 JOD
|3,832,260.00000 KRW
|5000 JOD
|9,580,650.00000 KRW
|10000 JOD
|19,161,300.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Jordanian Dinar
|1 KRW
|0.00052 JOD
|5 KRW
|0.00261 JOD
|10 KRW
|0.00522 JOD
|20 KRW
|0.01044 JOD
|50 KRW
|0.02609 JOD
|100 KRW
|0.05219 JOD
|250 KRW
|0.13047 JOD
|500 KRW
|0.26094 JOD
|1000 KRW
|0.52188 JOD
|2000 KRW
|1.04377 JOD
|5000 KRW
|2.60942 JOD
|10000 KRW
|5.21884 JOD
|20000 KRW
|10.43768 JOD
|30000 KRW
|15.65652 JOD
|40000 KRW
|20.87536 JOD
|50000 KRW
|26.09420 JOD