Jordanian dinars to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert JOD to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
738,737 crc

JD1.000 JOD = ₡738.7 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High753.5100753.5100
Low736.9930717.2660
Average744.0387737.7618
Change-1.96%2.99%
1 JOD to CRC stats

The performance of JOD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 753.5100 and a 30 day low of 736.9930. This means the 30 day average was 744.0387. The change for JOD to CRC was -1.96.

The performance of JOD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 753.5100 and a 90 day low of 717.2660. This means the 90 day average was 737.7618. The change for JOD to CRC was 2.99.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Costa Rican Colón
1 JOD738.73700 CRC
5 JOD3,693.68500 CRC
10 JOD7,387.37000 CRC
20 JOD14,774.74000 CRC
50 JOD36,936.85000 CRC
100 JOD73,873.70000 CRC
250 JOD184,684.25000 CRC
500 JOD369,368.50000 CRC
1000 JOD738,737.00000 CRC
2000 JOD1,477,474.00000 CRC
5000 JOD3,693,685.00000 CRC
10000 JOD7,387,370.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Jordanian Dinar
1 CRC0.00135 JOD
5 CRC0.00677 JOD
10 CRC0.01354 JOD
20 CRC0.02707 JOD
50 CRC0.06768 JOD
100 CRC0.13537 JOD
250 CRC0.33842 JOD
500 CRC0.67683 JOD
1000 CRC1.35366 JOD
2000 CRC2.70732 JOD
5000 CRC6.76830 JOD
10000 CRC13.53660 JOD