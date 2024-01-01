Jordanian dinars to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert JOD to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
111,760 etb

JD1.000 JOD = Br111.8 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High111.7600111.7600
Low81.130580.3823
Average85.968282.6098
Change37.38%38.77%
1 JOD to ETB stats

The performance of JOD to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 111.7600 and a 30 day low of 81.1305. This means the 30 day average was 85.9682. The change for JOD to ETB was 37.38.

The performance of JOD to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 111.7600 and a 90 day low of 80.3823. This means the 90 day average was 82.6098. The change for JOD to ETB was 38.77.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Ethiopian Birr
1 JOD111.76000 ETB
5 JOD558.80000 ETB
10 JOD1,117.60000 ETB
20 JOD2,235.20000 ETB
50 JOD5,588.00000 ETB
100 JOD11,176.00000 ETB
250 JOD27,940.00000 ETB
500 JOD55,880.00000 ETB
1000 JOD111,760.00000 ETB
2000 JOD223,520.00000 ETB
5000 JOD558,800.00000 ETB
10000 JOD1,117,600.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Jordanian Dinar
1 ETB0.00895 JOD
5 ETB0.04474 JOD
10 ETB0.08948 JOD
20 ETB0.17896 JOD
50 ETB0.44739 JOD
100 ETB0.89478 JOD
250 ETB2.23695 JOD
500 ETB4.47389 JOD
1000 ETB8.94778 JOD
2000 ETB17.89556 JOD
5000 ETB44.73890 JOD
10000 ETB89.47780 JOD