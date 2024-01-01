10 thousand Jordanian dinars to Ethiopian birrs

Convert JOD to ETB at the real exchange rate

10,000 jod
802,981 etb

1.000 JOD = 80.30 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.651.4651.6540.96917.776
1 GBP1.17111.243103.8181.7161.9381.13520.818
1 USD0.9420.805183.5451.3811.5590.91316.753
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Ethiopian Birr
1 JOD80.29810 ETB
5 JOD401.49050 ETB
10 JOD802.98100 ETB
20 JOD1,605.96200 ETB
50 JOD4,014.90500 ETB
100 JOD8,029.81000 ETB
250 JOD20,074.52500 ETB
500 JOD40,149.05000 ETB
1000 JOD80,298.10000 ETB
2000 JOD160,596.20000 ETB
5000 JOD401,490.50000 ETB
10000 JOD802,981.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Jordanian Dinar
1 ETB0.01245 JOD
5 ETB0.06227 JOD
10 ETB0.12454 JOD
20 ETB0.24907 JOD
50 ETB0.62268 JOD
100 ETB1.24536 JOD
250 ETB3.11340 JOD
500 ETB6.22680 JOD
1000 ETB12.45360 JOD
2000 ETB24.90720 JOD
5000 ETB62.26800 JOD
10000 ETB124.53600 JOD