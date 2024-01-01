Jordanian dinars to Malawian kwachas today

Convert JOD to MWK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
2,445,590 mwk

JD1.000 JOD = MK2,446 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to MWK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,448.14002,448.1400
Low2,436.26002,432.8900
Average2,441.83972,440.8278
Change0.27%0.17%
1 JOD to MWK stats

The performance of JOD to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,448.1400 and a 30 day low of 2,436.2600. This means the 30 day average was 2,441.8397. The change for JOD to MWK was 0.27.

The performance of JOD to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,448.1400 and a 90 day low of 2,432.8900. This means the 90 day average was 2,440.8278. The change for JOD to MWK was 0.17.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Malawian Kwacha
1 JOD2,445.59000 MWK
5 JOD12,227.95000 MWK
10 JOD24,455.90000 MWK
20 JOD48,911.80000 MWK
50 JOD122,279.50000 MWK
100 JOD244,559.00000 MWK
250 JOD611,397.50000 MWK
500 JOD1,222,795.00000 MWK
1000 JOD2,445,590.00000 MWK
2000 JOD4,891,180.00000 MWK
5000 JOD12,227,950.00000 MWK
10000 JOD24,455,900.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Jordanian Dinar
1 MWK0.00041 JOD
5 MWK0.00204 JOD
10 MWK0.00409 JOD
20 MWK0.00818 JOD
50 MWK0.02045 JOD
100 MWK0.04089 JOD
250 MWK0.10223 JOD
500 MWK0.20445 JOD
1000 MWK0.40890 JOD
2000 MWK0.81780 JOD
5000 MWK2.04450 JOD
10000 MWK4.08900 JOD