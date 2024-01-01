Jordanian dinars to Egyptian pounds today

Convert JOD to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
68,668.20 egp

JD1.000 JOD = E£68.67 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High68.695368.6953
Low67.615365.7870
Average68.054067.3694
Change1.41%1.51%
1 JOD to EGP stats

The performance of JOD to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 68.6953 and a 30 day low of 67.6153. This means the 30 day average was 68.0540. The change for JOD to EGP was 1.41.

The performance of JOD to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 68.6953 and a 90 day low of 65.7870. This means the 90 day average was 67.3694. The change for JOD to EGP was 1.51.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Egyptian pounds

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 JOD68.66820 EGP
5 JOD343.34100 EGP
10 JOD686.68200 EGP
20 JOD1,373.36400 EGP
50 JOD3,433.41000 EGP
100 JOD6,866.82000 EGP
250 JOD17,167.05000 EGP
500 JOD34,334.10000 EGP
1000 JOD68,668.20000 EGP
2000 JOD137,336.40000 EGP
5000 JOD343,341.00000 EGP
10000 JOD686,682.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Jordanian Dinar
1 EGP0.01456 JOD
5 EGP0.07281 JOD
10 EGP0.14563 JOD
20 EGP0.29126 JOD
50 EGP0.72814 JOD
100 EGP1.45628 JOD
250 EGP3.64070 JOD
500 EGP7.28140 JOD
1000 EGP14.56280 JOD
2000 EGP29.12560 JOD
5000 EGP72.81400 JOD
10000 EGP145.62800 JOD