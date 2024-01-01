Jordanian dinars to Egyptian pounds today

Convert JOD to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
66,151.40 egp

1.000 JOD = 66.15 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:39
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7351.4731.6590.96918.229
1 GBP1.17111.278106.211.7251.9421.13421.338
1 USD0.9160.782183.0871.3491.5190.88716.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 JOD66.15140 EGP
5 JOD330.75700 EGP
10 JOD661.51400 EGP
20 JOD1,323.02800 EGP
50 JOD3,307.57000 EGP
100 JOD6,615.14000 EGP
250 JOD16,537.85000 EGP
500 JOD33,075.70000 EGP
1000 JOD66,151.40000 EGP
2000 JOD132,302.80000 EGP
5000 JOD330,757.00000 EGP
10000 JOD661,514.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Jordanian Dinar
1 EGP0.01512 JOD
5 EGP0.07558 JOD
10 EGP0.15117 JOD
20 EGP0.30234 JOD
50 EGP0.75584 JOD
100 EGP1.51168 JOD
250 EGP3.77920 JOD
500 EGP7.55840 JOD
1000 EGP15.11680 JOD
2000 EGP30.23360 JOD
5000 EGP75.58400 JOD
10000 EGP151.16800 JOD