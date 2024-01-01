Jordanian dinars to Philippine pesos today

Convert JOD to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
81,612.60 php

JD1.000 JOD = ₱81.61 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High82.667583.1073
Low81.612680.7681
Average82.376982.3229
Change-1.13%1.05%
View full history

1 JOD to PHP stats

The performance of JOD to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 82.6675 and a 30 day low of 81.6126. This means the 30 day average was 82.3769. The change for JOD to PHP was -1.13.

The performance of JOD to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 83.1073 and a 90 day low of 80.7681. This means the 90 day average was 82.3229. The change for JOD to PHP was 1.05.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Philippine Peso
1 JOD81.61260 PHP
5 JOD408.06300 PHP
10 JOD816.12600 PHP
20 JOD1,632.25200 PHP
50 JOD4,080.63000 PHP
100 JOD8,161.26000 PHP
250 JOD20,403.15000 PHP
500 JOD40,806.30000 PHP
1000 JOD81,612.60000 PHP
2000 JOD163,225.20000 PHP
5000 JOD408,063.00000 PHP
10000 JOD816,126.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Jordanian Dinar
1 PHP0.01225 JOD
5 PHP0.06127 JOD
10 PHP0.12253 JOD
20 PHP0.24506 JOD
50 PHP0.61265 JOD
100 PHP1.22530 JOD
250 PHP3.06325 JOD
500 PHP6.12650 JOD
1000 PHP12.25300 JOD
2000 PHP24.50600 JOD
5000 PHP61.26500 JOD
10000 PHP122.53000 JOD