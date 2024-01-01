Jordanian dinars to Samoan talas today

Convert JOD to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
3,889.55 wst

JD1.000 JOD = WS$3.890 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.90523.9052
Low3.81333.8131
Average3.84983.8411
Change1.64%0.56%
1 JOD to WST stats

The performance of JOD to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.9052 and a 30 day low of 3.8133. This means the 30 day average was 3.8498. The change for JOD to WST was 1.64.

The performance of JOD to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.9052 and a 90 day low of 3.8131. This means the 90 day average was 3.8411. The change for JOD to WST was 0.56.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 JOD3.88955 WST
5 JOD19.44775 WST
10 JOD38.89550 WST
20 JOD77.79100 WST
50 JOD194.47750 WST
100 JOD388.95500 WST
250 JOD972.38750 WST
500 JOD1,944.77500 WST
1000 JOD3,889.55000 WST
2000 JOD7,779.10000 WST
5000 JOD19,447.75000 WST
10000 JOD38,895.50000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Jordanian Dinar
1 WST0.25710 JOD
5 WST1.28550 JOD
10 WST2.57099 JOD
20 WST5.14198 JOD
50 WST12.85495 JOD
100 WST25.70990 JOD
250 WST64.27475 JOD
500 WST128.54950 JOD
1000 WST257.09900 JOD
2000 WST514.19800 JOD
5000 WST1,285.49500 JOD
10000 WST2,570.99000 JOD