1.000 JOD = 3.877 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:17
How to convert Jordanian dinars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 JOD3.87725 WST
5 JOD19.38625 WST
10 JOD38.77250 WST
20 JOD77.54500 WST
50 JOD193.86250 WST
100 JOD387.72500 WST
250 JOD969.31250 WST
500 JOD1,938.62500 WST
1000 JOD3,877.25000 WST
2000 JOD7,754.50000 WST
5000 JOD19,386.25000 WST
10000 JOD38,772.50000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Jordanian Dinar
1 WST0.25792 JOD
5 WST1.28958 JOD
10 WST2.57915 JOD
20 WST5.15830 JOD
50 WST12.89575 JOD
100 WST25.79150 JOD
250 WST64.47875 JOD
500 WST128.95750 JOD
1000 WST257.91500 JOD
2000 WST515.83000 JOD
5000 WST1,289.57500 JOD
10000 WST2,579.15000 JOD