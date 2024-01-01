Jordanian dinars to Mexican pesos today

Convert JOD to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
27,053.30 mxn

JD1.000 JOD = Mex$27.05 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.053327.0533
Low24.860123.3542
Average25.656325.0789
Change5.89%13.57%
1 JOD to MXN stats

The performance of JOD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.0533 and a 30 day low of 24.8601. This means the 30 day average was 25.6563. The change for JOD to MXN was 5.89.

The performance of JOD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.0533 and a 90 day low of 23.3542. This means the 90 day average was 25.0789. The change for JOD to MXN was 13.57.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Mexican Peso
1 JOD27.05330 MXN
5 JOD135.26650 MXN
10 JOD270.53300 MXN
20 JOD541.06600 MXN
50 JOD1,352.66500 MXN
100 JOD2,705.33000 MXN
250 JOD6,763.32500 MXN
500 JOD13,526.65000 MXN
1000 JOD27,053.30000 MXN
2000 JOD54,106.60000 MXN
5000 JOD135,266.50000 MXN
10000 JOD270,533.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Jordanian Dinar
1 MXN0.03696 JOD
5 MXN0.18482 JOD
10 MXN0.36964 JOD
20 MXN0.73928 JOD
50 MXN1.84821 JOD
100 MXN3.69641 JOD
250 MXN9.24103 JOD
500 MXN18.48205 JOD
1000 MXN36.96410 JOD
2000 MXN73.92820 JOD
5000 MXN184.82050 JOD
10000 MXN369.64100 JOD