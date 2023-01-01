500 Mexican pesos to Jordanian dinars

Convert MXN to JOD at the real exchange rate

500 mxn
20.357 jod

1.00000 MXN = 0.04071 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:19 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MXN to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 JOD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.0564587.89771.435871.649160.967218.3977
1GBP1.153411.2186101.3891.656261.902281.1155721.2214
1USD0.946550.820614183.2011.359151.561040.9154517.4146
1INR0.01137690.009863030.012019110.01633570.01876220.01100290.209308

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Jordanian Dinar
1 MXN0.04071 JOD
5 MXN0.20356 JOD
10 MXN0.40713 JOD
20 MXN0.81426 JOD
50 MXN2.03565 JOD
100 MXN4.07130 JOD
250 MXN10.17825 JOD
500 MXN20.35650 JOD
1000 MXN40.71300 JOD
2000 MXN81.42600 JOD
5000 MXN203.56500 JOD
10000 MXN407.13000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Mexican Peso
1 JOD24.56220 MXN
5 JOD122.81100 MXN
10 JOD245.62200 MXN
20 JOD491.24400 MXN
50 JOD1228.11000 MXN
100 JOD2456.22000 MXN
250 JOD6140.55000 MXN
500 JOD12281.10000 MXN
1000 JOD24562.20000 MXN
2000 JOD49124.40000 MXN
5000 JOD122811.00000 MXN
10000 JOD245622.00000 MXN