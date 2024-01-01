Jordanian dinars to Serbian dinars today

Convert JOD to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
151,297 rsd

JD1.000 JOD = РСД151.3 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High153.0600154.6140
Low151.0510151.0510
Average152.0210152.7555
Change-0.76%-1.43%
1 JOD to RSD stats

The performance of JOD to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 153.0600 and a 30 day low of 151.0510. This means the 30 day average was 152.0210. The change for JOD to RSD was -0.76.

The performance of JOD to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 154.6140 and a 90 day low of 151.0510. This means the 90 day average was 152.7555. The change for JOD to RSD was -1.43.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Serbian dinars

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Serbian Dinar
1 JOD151.29700 RSD
5 JOD756.48500 RSD
10 JOD1,512.97000 RSD
20 JOD3,025.94000 RSD
50 JOD7,564.85000 RSD
100 JOD15,129.70000 RSD
250 JOD37,824.25000 RSD
500 JOD75,648.50000 RSD
1000 JOD151,297.00000 RSD
2000 JOD302,594.00000 RSD
5000 JOD756,485.00000 RSD
10000 JOD1,512,970.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Jordanian Dinar
1 RSD0.00661 JOD
5 RSD0.03305 JOD
10 RSD0.06610 JOD
20 RSD0.13219 JOD
50 RSD0.33048 JOD
100 RSD0.66095 JOD
250 RSD1.65238 JOD
500 RSD3.30475 JOD
1000 RSD6.60950 JOD
2000 RSD13.21900 JOD
5000 RSD33.04750 JOD
10000 RSD66.09500 JOD