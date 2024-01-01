500 Jordanian dinars to Serbian dinars

Convert JOD to RSD at the real exchange rate

500 jod
77,864.50 rsd

1.000 JOD = 155.7 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6141.4651.6550.96917.801
1 GBP1.17111.243103.7821.7151.9381.13520.848
1 USD0.9430.805183.5241.3811.560.91316.778
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Serbian Dinar
1 JOD155.72900 RSD
5 JOD778.64500 RSD
10 JOD1,557.29000 RSD
20 JOD3,114.58000 RSD
50 JOD7,786.45000 RSD
100 JOD15,572.90000 RSD
250 JOD38,932.25000 RSD
500 JOD77,864.50000 RSD
1000 JOD155,729.00000 RSD
2000 JOD311,458.00000 RSD
5000 JOD778,645.00000 RSD
10000 JOD1,557,290.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Jordanian Dinar
1 RSD0.00642 JOD
5 RSD0.03211 JOD
10 RSD0.06421 JOD
20 RSD0.12843 JOD
50 RSD0.32107 JOD
100 RSD0.64214 JOD
250 RSD1.60536 JOD
500 RSD3.21072 JOD
1000 RSD6.42143 JOD
2000 RSD12.84286 JOD
5000 RSD32.10715 JOD
10000 RSD64.21430 JOD