Jordanian dinars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert JOD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
65,942.40 mur

JD1.000 JOD = ₨65.94 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High69.375969.3759
Low65.711964.7331
Average66.747566.4927
Change-0.68%1.03%
1 JOD to MUR stats

The performance of JOD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 69.3759 and a 30 day low of 65.7119. This means the 30 day average was 66.7475. The change for JOD to MUR was -0.68.

The performance of JOD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 69.3759 and a 90 day low of 64.7331. This means the 90 day average was 66.4927. The change for JOD to MUR was 1.03.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 JOD65.94240 MUR
5 JOD329.71200 MUR
10 JOD659.42400 MUR
20 JOD1,318.84800 MUR
50 JOD3,297.12000 MUR
100 JOD6,594.24000 MUR
250 JOD16,485.60000 MUR
500 JOD32,971.20000 MUR
1000 JOD65,942.40000 MUR
2000 JOD131,884.80000 MUR
5000 JOD329,712.00000 MUR
10000 JOD659,424.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Jordanian Dinar
1 MUR0.01516 JOD
5 MUR0.07582 JOD
10 MUR0.15165 JOD
20 MUR0.30329 JOD
50 MUR0.75824 JOD
100 MUR1.51647 JOD
250 MUR3.79118 JOD
500 MUR7.58235 JOD
1000 MUR15.16470 JOD
2000 MUR30.32940 JOD
5000 MUR75.82350 JOD
10000 MUR151.64700 JOD