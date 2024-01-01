Jordanian dinars to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert JOD to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
11,015.40 hkd

JD1.000 JOD = $11.02 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.024611.0339
Low11.012111.0012
Average11.017811.0184
Change-0.07%-0.12%
View full history

1 JOD to HKD stats

The performance of JOD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.0246 and a 30 day low of 11.0121. This means the 30 day average was 11.0178. The change for JOD to HKD was -0.07.

The performance of JOD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.0339 and a 90 day low of 11.0012. This means the 90 day average was 11.0184. The change for JOD to HKD was -0.12.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 JOD11.01540 HKD
5 JOD55.07700 HKD
10 JOD110.15400 HKD
20 JOD220.30800 HKD
50 JOD550.77000 HKD
100 JOD1,101.54000 HKD
250 JOD2,753.85000 HKD
500 JOD5,507.70000 HKD
1000 JOD11,015.40000 HKD
2000 JOD22,030.80000 HKD
5000 JOD55,077.00000 HKD
10000 JOD110,154.00000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
100 HKD9.07822 JOD
200 HKD18.15644 JOD
300 HKD27.23466 JOD
500 HKD45.39110 JOD
1000 HKD90.78220 JOD
2000 HKD181.56440 JOD
2500 HKD226.95550 JOD
3000 HKD272.34660 JOD
4000 HKD363.12880 JOD
5000 HKD453.91100 JOD
10000 HKD907.82200 JOD
20000 HKD1,815.64400 JOD