Jordanian dinars to Namibian dollars

Convert JOD to NAD

1,000 jod
25,799.40 nad

JD1.000 JOD = $25.80 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to NAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.005826.7579
Low25.334325.3039
Average25.692325.8669
Change0.62%-1.03%
View full history

1 JOD to NAD stats

The performance of JOD to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.0058 and a 30 day low of 25.3343. This means the 30 day average was 25.6923. The change for JOD to NAD was 0.62.

The performance of JOD to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.7579 and a 90 day low of 25.3039. This means the 90 day average was 25.8669. The change for JOD to NAD was -1.03.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Namibian Dollar
1 JOD25.79940 NAD
5 JOD128.99700 NAD
10 JOD257.99400 NAD
20 JOD515.98800 NAD
50 JOD1,289.97000 NAD
100 JOD2,579.94000 NAD
250 JOD6,449.85000 NAD
500 JOD12,899.70000 NAD
1000 JOD25,799.40000 NAD
2000 JOD51,598.80000 NAD
5000 JOD128,997.00000 NAD
10000 JOD257,994.00000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 NAD0.03876 JOD
5 NAD0.19380 JOD
10 NAD0.38761 JOD
20 NAD0.77521 JOD
50 NAD1.93803 JOD
100 NAD3.87606 JOD
250 NAD9.69015 JOD
500 NAD19.38030 JOD
1000 NAD38.76060 JOD
2000 NAD77.52120 JOD
5000 NAD193.80300 JOD
10000 NAD387.60600 JOD