Jordanian dinars to Namibian dollars today
Convert JOD to NAD at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 JOD to NAD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|26.0058
|26.7579
|Low
|25.3343
|25.3039
|Average
|25.6923
|25.8669
|Change
|0.62%
|-1.03%
|View full history
1 JOD to NAD stats
The performance of JOD to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.0058 and a 30 day low of 25.3343. This means the 30 day average was 25.6923. The change for JOD to NAD was 0.62.
The performance of JOD to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.7579 and a 90 day low of 25.3039. This means the 90 day average was 25.8669. The change for JOD to NAD was -1.03.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Jordanian dinars to Namibian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Namibian Dollar
|1 JOD
|25.79940 NAD
|5 JOD
|128.99700 NAD
|10 JOD
|257.99400 NAD
|20 JOD
|515.98800 NAD
|50 JOD
|1,289.97000 NAD
|100 JOD
|2,579.94000 NAD
|250 JOD
|6,449.85000 NAD
|500 JOD
|12,899.70000 NAD
|1000 JOD
|25,799.40000 NAD
|2000 JOD
|51,598.80000 NAD
|5000 JOD
|128,997.00000 NAD
|10000 JOD
|257,994.00000 NAD