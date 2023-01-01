1 Namibian dollar to Jordanian dinars

Convert NAD to JOD at the real exchange rate

1 nad
0.037 jod

1.00000 NAD = 0.03682 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:59 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

NAD to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 JOD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.049887.40981.439011.660940.963518.8552
1GBP1.1544711.21195100.9111.661281.917491.1123321.7676
1USD0.952550.825117183.26331.370751.582150.917817.9608
1INR0.01144040.009909730.012010110.01646280.01900180.01102290.215711

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollar

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 NAD0.03682 JOD
5 NAD0.18408 JOD
10 NAD0.36816 JOD
20 NAD0.73632 JOD
50 NAD1.84080 JOD
100 NAD3.68160 JOD
250 NAD9.20400 JOD
500 NAD18.40800 JOD
1000 NAD36.81600 JOD
2000 NAD73.63200 JOD
5000 NAD184.08000 JOD
10000 NAD368.16000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Namibian Dollar
1 JOD27.16210 NAD
5 JOD135.81050 NAD
10 JOD271.62100 NAD
20 JOD543.24200 NAD
50 JOD1358.10500 NAD
100 JOD2716.21000 NAD
250 JOD6790.52500 NAD
500 JOD13581.05000 NAD
1000 JOD27162.10000 NAD
2000 JOD54324.20000 NAD
5000 JOD135810.50000 NAD
10000 JOD271621.00000 NAD