Jordanian dinars to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert JOD to PYG at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
10,693,200 pyg

JD1.000 JOD = ₲10,690 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to PYG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10,694.500010,694.5000
Low10,631.700010,530.9000
Average10,663.456710,627.5433
Change0.55%1.54%
1 JOD to PYG stats

The performance of JOD to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10,694.5000 and a 30 day low of 10,631.7000. This means the 30 day average was 10,663.4567. The change for JOD to PYG was 0.55.

The performance of JOD to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10,694.5000 and a 90 day low of 10,530.9000. This means the 90 day average was 10,627.5433. The change for JOD to PYG was 1.54.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Paraguayan Guarani
1 JOD10,693.20000 PYG
5 JOD53,466.00000 PYG
10 JOD106,932.00000 PYG
20 JOD213,864.00000 PYG
50 JOD534,660.00000 PYG
100 JOD1,069,320.00000 PYG
250 JOD2,673,300.00000 PYG
500 JOD5,346,600.00000 PYG
1000 JOD10,693,200.00000 PYG
2000 JOD21,386,400.00000 PYG
5000 JOD53,466,000.00000 PYG
10000 JOD106,932,000.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Jordanian Dinar
1 PYG0.00009 JOD
5 PYG0.00047 JOD
10 PYG0.00094 JOD
20 PYG0.00187 JOD
50 PYG0.00468 JOD
100 PYG0.00935 JOD
250 PYG0.02338 JOD
500 PYG0.04676 JOD
1000 PYG0.09352 JOD
2000 PYG0.18703 JOD
5000 PYG0.46759 JOD
10000 PYG0.93517 JOD