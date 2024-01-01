Jordanian dinars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today
Convert JOD to BAM at the real exchange rate
|1 JOD to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.5585
|2.5830
|Low
|2.5225
|2.5225
|Average
|2.5399
|2.5517
|Change
|-0.66%
|-1.29%
1 JOD to BAM stats
The performance of JOD to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5585 and a 30 day low of 2.5225. This means the 30 day average was 2.5399. The change for JOD to BAM was -0.66.
The performance of JOD to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5830 and a 90 day low of 2.5225. This means the 90 day average was 2.5517. The change for JOD to BAM was -1.29.
How to convert Jordanian dinars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 JOD
|2.52917 BAM
|5 JOD
|12.64585 BAM
|10 JOD
|25.29170 BAM
|20 JOD
|50.58340 BAM
|50 JOD
|126.45850 BAM
|100 JOD
|252.91700 BAM
|250 JOD
|632.29250 BAM
|500 JOD
|1,264.58500 BAM
|1000 JOD
|2,529.17000 BAM
|2000 JOD
|5,058.34000 BAM
|5000 JOD
|12,645.85000 BAM
|10000 JOD
|25,291.70000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Jordanian Dinar
|1 BAM
|0.39539 JOD
|5 BAM
|1.97693 JOD
|10 BAM
|3.95386 JOD
|20 BAM
|7.90772 JOD
|50 BAM
|19.76930 JOD
|100 BAM
|39.53860 JOD
|250 BAM
|98.84650 JOD
|500 BAM
|197.69300 JOD
|1000 BAM
|395.38600 JOD
|2000 BAM
|790.77200 JOD
|5000 BAM
|1,976.93000 JOD
|10000 BAM
|3,953.86000 JOD