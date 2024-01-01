Jordanian dinars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert JOD to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
2,529.17 bam

JD1.000 JOD = KM2.529 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.55852.5830
Low2.52252.5225
Average2.53992.5517
Change-0.66%-1.29%
View full history

1 JOD to BAM stats

The performance of JOD to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5585 and a 30 day low of 2.5225. This means the 30 day average was 2.5399. The change for JOD to BAM was -0.66.

The performance of JOD to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5830 and a 90 day low of 2.5225. This means the 90 day average was 2.5517. The change for JOD to BAM was -1.29.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 JOD2.52917 BAM
5 JOD12.64585 BAM
10 JOD25.29170 BAM
20 JOD50.58340 BAM
50 JOD126.45850 BAM
100 JOD252.91700 BAM
250 JOD632.29250 BAM
500 JOD1,264.58500 BAM
1000 JOD2,529.17000 BAM
2000 JOD5,058.34000 BAM
5000 JOD12,645.85000 BAM
10000 JOD25,291.70000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Jordanian Dinar
1 BAM0.39539 JOD
5 BAM1.97693 JOD
10 BAM3.95386 JOD
20 BAM7.90772 JOD
50 BAM19.76930 JOD
100 BAM39.53860 JOD
250 BAM98.84650 JOD
500 BAM197.69300 JOD
1000 BAM395.38600 JOD
2000 BAM790.77200 JOD
5000 BAM1,976.93000 JOD
10000 BAM3,953.86000 JOD