How to convert Jordanian dinars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 JOD
|2.52638 BAM
|5 JOD
|12.63190 BAM
|10 JOD
|25.26380 BAM
|20 JOD
|50.52760 BAM
|50 JOD
|126.31900 BAM
|100 JOD
|252.63800 BAM
|250 JOD
|631.59500 BAM
|500 JOD
|1,263.19000 BAM
|1000 JOD
|2,526.38000 BAM
|2000 JOD
|5,052.76000 BAM
|5000 JOD
|12,631.90000 BAM
|10000 JOD
|25,263.80000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Jordanian Dinar
|1 BAM
|0.39582 JOD
|5 BAM
|1.97912 JOD
|10 BAM
|3.95823 JOD
|20 BAM
|7.91646 JOD
|50 BAM
|19.79115 JOD
|100 BAM
|39.58230 JOD
|250 BAM
|98.95575 JOD
|500 BAM
|197.91150 JOD
|1000 BAM
|395.82300 JOD
|2000 BAM
|791.64600 JOD
|5000 BAM
|1,979.11500 JOD
|10000 BAM
|3,958.23000 JOD