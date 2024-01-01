100 Jordanian dinars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert JOD to BAM at the real exchange rate

100 jod
260.00 bam

1.000 JOD = 2.600 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3811.36619.0430.9420.8053.6721.56
1 CAD0.72410.98913.7920.6830.5832.661.13
1 SGD0.7321.011113.9420.690.5892.6891.142
1 ZAR0.0530.0730.07210.0490.0420.1930.082

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 JOD2.60001 BAM
5 JOD13.00005 BAM
10 JOD26.00010 BAM
20 JOD52.00020 BAM
50 JOD130.00050 BAM
100 JOD260.00100 BAM
250 JOD650.00250 BAM
500 JOD1,300.00500 BAM
1000 JOD2,600.01000 BAM
2000 JOD5,200.02000 BAM
5000 JOD13,000.05000 BAM
10000 JOD26,000.10000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Jordanian Dinar
1 BAM0.38461 JOD
5 BAM1.92306 JOD
10 BAM3.84613 JOD
20 BAM7.69226 JOD
50 BAM19.23065 JOD
100 BAM38.46130 JOD
250 BAM96.15325 JOD
500 BAM192.30650 JOD
1000 BAM384.61300 JOD
2000 BAM769.22600 JOD
5000 BAM1,923.06500 JOD
10000 BAM3,846.13000 JOD