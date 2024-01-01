Jordanian dinars to Liberian dollars today

Convert JOD to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
275,685 lrd

JD1.000 JOD = L$275.7 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High275.7050275.7050
Low274.2110272.7300
Average275.0568273.9463
Change0.51%1.07%
View full history

1 JOD to LRD stats

The performance of JOD to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 275.7050 and a 30 day low of 274.2110. This means the 30 day average was 275.0568. The change for JOD to LRD was 0.51.

The performance of JOD to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 275.7050 and a 90 day low of 272.7300. This means the 90 day average was 273.9463. The change for JOD to LRD was 1.07.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Liberian Dollar
1 JOD275.68500 LRD
5 JOD1,378.42500 LRD
10 JOD2,756.85000 LRD
20 JOD5,513.70000 LRD
50 JOD13,784.25000 LRD
100 JOD27,568.50000 LRD
250 JOD68,921.25000 LRD
500 JOD137,842.50000 LRD
1000 JOD275,685.00000 LRD
2000 JOD551,370.00000 LRD
5000 JOD1,378,425.00000 LRD
10000 JOD2,756,850.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 LRD0.00363 JOD
5 LRD0.01814 JOD
10 LRD0.03627 JOD
20 LRD0.07255 JOD
50 LRD0.18137 JOD
100 LRD0.36273 JOD
250 LRD0.90683 JOD
500 LRD1.81366 JOD
1000 LRD3.62732 JOD
2000 LRD7.25464 JOD
5000 LRD18.13660 JOD
10000 LRD36.27320 JOD